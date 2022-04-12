dayton-daily-news logo
X

Arizona man in $3.5M pandemic loan fraud case gets 4 years

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
An Arizona man faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to falsely claiming non-existent employees and business revenues when applying for $3.5 million in federal pandemic relief loans in 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to falsely claiming non-existent employees and business revenues when applying for $3.5 million in federal pandemic relief loans in 2020. Officials said he used some of the money to buy a Porsche and a home.

The sentence imposed last Thursday for James Theodore Polzin, 48, of the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert included an order for him to pay over $2.2 million in restitution.

According to federal officials, Polzin used a portion of the proceeds of the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans for his own personal benefit, including the car and home purchases, and for "stashing money offshore."

“This defendant defrauded a program intended to assist hardworking Americans who have been unfairly impacted as a result of this unprecedented and challenging health crisis,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Polzin pleaded guilty last fall to wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

In Other News
1
Stocks give up gains, end lower following inflation report
2
South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash
3
France's Macron faces angry voters as he fights for 2nd term
4
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
5
Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top