Arizona senator condemns activists pursuing her on campus

Sinema did not say anything to the activists while they filmed her.

LUCHA said in a tweet that its members were forced to confront Sinema at ASU because she has been inaccessible to constituents.

Sinema said in her statement she has met with the group multiple times since she was elected to the Senate.

Sinema has been criticized for not fully backing the Democrats' $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act but has said it's too expensive.

Immigration reform advocates were outraged after an effort to add immigration provisions to the infrastructure bill, including a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants, was rejected. They believe Sinema's stance on the infrastructure package makes any immigration provisions unachievable.

Sinema spokesman John LaBombard told The Arizona Republic last month that she “supports both securing our border and fixing our broken immigration system, including passing a permanent fix for Dreamers.”