Arizona State outlasts No. 3 UCLA 87-84 in triple overtime

Following a brief delay to let the Bruins get off the court, Arizona State's students rushed the floor after the Sun Devils' third win over a top-3 opponent in 41 years.

Jaquez finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Johnny Juzang added 20 points for the Bruins.

UCLA is the Pac-12's second-highest scoring team, but struggled against No. 7 Arizona's pressure Thursday night, shooting 38% in a 76-66 loss.

The Bruins looked as though they were back on track against Arizona State. They turned to Jaquez early and the 6-foot-7 junior delivered, scoring 11 points in the first nine minutes as UCLA's offense flowed into a six-point lead.

The Sun Devils tightened up defensively after that and good looks were harder to come by. UCLA had a stretch of 6 1/2 minutes without a field goal and Arizona State closed the first half on a 13-4 run to lead 34-32. The Bruins made one field goal over the final 8:24.

UCLA kept missing to open the second half — six straight — and Arizona State continued its run, pushing the lead to 42-32.

The Bruins later had a six-minute stretch without a field goal, but started piling up the fouls and free throws to keep Arizona State within reach. UCLA then hit four straight shots to go up 58-56 and the teams went back and forth over the final 2 1/2 minutes of regulation.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA ran into a defensive wall in the desert, struggling to hit shots in both games. The Bruins could see a big drop in next week's AP Top 25.

Arizona State grinded down another opponent with its defense. The Sun Devils finally got rewarded for it with their biggest win of the season.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Plays at Stanford on Tuesday.

Arizona State: Hosts No. 7 Arizona on Monday.

Caption UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, left, is fouled by Arizona State forward Jamiya Neal (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) tries to dribble past Arizona State guard Marreon Jackson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots a 3-pointer over Arizona State forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin