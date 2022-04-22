Arizona Supreme Court reinstates massive income tax cuts

Arizona's constitution lets voters block newly enacted laws by collecting signatures from 5 percent of qualified voters. If they do, the law is put on hold until the next general election.

Republicans were planning on getting around the referendum by repealing the tax cuts and enacting larger ones, but that will no longer be necessary.

Under the new law, tax rates for most taxpayers would drop to a flat 2.5%, and revenue would be cut by $1.9 billion once the tax cuts are fully in place. That’s down from a range of 2.59% to 4.5%.