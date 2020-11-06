Arizona-Utah canceled, Pac-12 down to 4 games to open season

The cancellation announced Friday is the second in two days for the Pac-12, which is just preparing to kick off a seven-game football season after watching while other conferences began playing in recent weeks. The game between Washington and California was canceled Thursday.

The league said Utah doesn’t have the required minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of positive tests and the need for other players to isolate under contact tracing protocols. The Pac-12 didn't specify how many players had tested positive.