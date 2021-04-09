Arizona wildfire destroys 12 homes; 200 people evacuated

Crews on Friday continued to build fire lines to keep the fire from spreading into Dudleyville if winds gust again but utility crews also needed to check for damage to power lines that were deenergized Thursday, said state Department of Forestry and Forest Management spokeswoman Tiffany Davila.

Approximately 40 people spent the night at a shelter at a high school in a nearby community, Red Cross spokesman Mike Sagara said.

There was no immediate report of injuries. Approximately 100 people were assigned to fight the fire.

Arizona had one of its worst wildfire seasons in nearly a decade in 2020 according to state Forestry and Fire Management Department officials.

Officials have warned there is a potential for widespread, statewide fire activity by June.

Among the factors for last year’s severe wildfire season was unseasonably warm conditions, a lack of moisture, an overabundance of fuels across Arizona’s central region and within the Sonoran Desert, and increased recreational traffic across the state.

In this Friday, April 9, 2021. photo provided by Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management, the Pinal County Wildfire burns near rural properties in Dudleyville, Ariz. A small community in south-central Arizona remained under an evacuation notice Friday after crews and air tankers stopped the growth of a wildfire that burned at least 12 homes, officials said. (Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this Thursday, April 8, 2021, photo provided by Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management, a vehicle drive by a plume of smoke from the Pinal County Wildfire burning near in Dudleyville, Ariz. A small community in south-central Arizona remained under an evacuation notice Friday after crews and air tankers stopped the growth of a wildfire that burned at least 12 homes, officials said. (Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited