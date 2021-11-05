Arizona won't stop using COVID money for anti-mask grants

Ducey, a Republican, created the grant programs in August to put pressure on school districts that have defied the state's ban on mask mandates. That ban was later overturned by the courts, but Ducey has not removed the limits on which school districts qualify.

The Treasury Department last month said the grant programs are “not a permissible use” of the federal funding. It was one of a series of efforts by the Biden administration to push back against Republican governors who have opposed mask mandates and otherwise sought to use federal pandemic funding to advance their own agendas.

In the letter, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the conditions “undermine evidence-based efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.” He asked the state to explain how it will “remediate” the problem within 30 days.

Ducey's spokesman dodged a question as to why it did not respond to the federal government's demand that it cease spending the money on unauthorized programs.

“The federal government laid out their case why they don’t think it’s appropriate,” C.J. Karamargin said. “And we responded as they’ve asked us to do and provided our analysis as to why we think it is."

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask wearing for students and teachers in the classroom. The CDC issued the guidance in light of the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

Health officials in Maricopa County reported that schools without mask mandates had dramatically higher numbers of COVID-19 outbreaks. The report given to county supervisors in August was later used as a basis for a CDC report.