Arizona's Eugenio Suárez becomes 19th player in MLB history to hit 4 HRs in game

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first four at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Suárez's fourth homer tied it 7 in the ninth inning off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. He's the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game and first since J.D. Martinez accomplished the feat — also for the D-backs — in 2017.