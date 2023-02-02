Arkansas Gov. Sanders to give GOP response to Biden address

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders has signed several executive orders that have been cheered by conservatives since taking office last month. They include restrictions on public schools teaching critical race theory and a ban on TikTok on state devices.

She's also said her priority is getting Arkansas' majority-Republican Legislature to approve education reform legislation that she's indicated will include some form of using public money to pay for private schooling or home schooling

Before becoming governor, Sanders served as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019. She left the White House in 2019 to return to Arkansas, and had Trump's endorsement in her bid for governor.

Biden, 80, will deliver the address on Tuesday Feb. 7.