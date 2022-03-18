Arkansas hangs on for 75-71 win over 13th-seeded Vermont

Arkansas' largest lead was 67-58 when Notae completed a hard drive into the paint with 4:26 remaining. But the game eventually came down to free throws.

Vermont made 7 of 13 in the second half and missed seven overall. The Razorbacks hit 16 of 18 attempts in the second half and finished 20 of 25.

The Mountaineers, who won three games in the America East Tournament by a combined margin of a whopping 110 points, came up against a far more defensive-minded opponent in the Razorbacks.

Arkansas limited its opponents to 64.6 points per outing and shooting 38.7% from the field as it entered the tournament winning 15 of 18 games.

BUFFALO ROAMING

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman made himself at home in Buffalo by wearing Bills, Sabres and Triple-A Bisons shirts this past week. The former NBA coach’s fascination with Buffalo began with the Marv Levy-coached Bills, who lost four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s.

It was during the pandemic when Musselman said he began contacting teams — including the Bills — to send their clothing, which he wore during practices. He decided to pack the clothes upon learning the Razorbacks were heading to Buffalo.

BIG PICTURE

Vermont heads home after entering the tournament winning 22 of 23 and eight straight since a 75-74 overtime loss at Hartford on Feb. 14. The Catamounts' tournament record dropped to 2-8.

Arkansas overcame Notae missing all four field-goal attempts and two free-throw attempts in the first half. Notae entered leading the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game.

UP NEXT

Arkansas meets New Mexico State on Saturday.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Caption Vermont forward Ryan Davis (35) reacts with teammates on the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Caption Vermont guard Justin Mazzulla (21) pulls down a rebound against Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Caption Vermont guard Ben Shungu (24) drives against Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Caption Vermont guard Ben Shungu (24) shoots against Arkansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Caption Vermont guard Finn Sullivan (15) puts up a shot against Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)