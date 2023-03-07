Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

But at the five Arkansas plants where the plaintiffs or their family members worked, Tyson didn’t provide masks or allow work modifications to allow for social distancing until late April 2020, the lawsuit said. The company also didn’t perform contact tracing or quarantine infected workers, the lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages.

The lawsuit isn’t the first to target Tyson over its COVID protocols.

In late February, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition by Tyson to move a case in Iowa to federal court. Tyson argued that federal officials wanted it to keep the company's plants running, citing an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump designating meat processing as essential infrastructure.

But a federal appeals court judge ruled last year that Tyson can't claim it was operating under the direction of the federal government. The case filed by family members of Tyson employees who died of COVID __ has been sent back to Iowa state court.