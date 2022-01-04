Armani cancels men's Milan show, Paris haute couture

The decision makes Armani the first major designer to pull out of the Milan men’s previews for fall/winter 2022-23 scheduled for Jan. 14-18. In a statement, the fashion house said the decision was “made with great regret and following careful reflection in light of the worsening epidemiological situation.

“As the designer has expressed on many occasions, the shows are crucial and irreplaceable occasions but the health and safety of both employees and the public must once again take priority,” the Armani statement said.