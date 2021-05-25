Armani, Dolce & Gabbana to go live for Milan Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Etro plan to present live shows with guests during fashion week, which is scheduled for June 18-22. A total of 63 brands are preparing new collections for the spring-summer 2022 previews.

The Milan fashion chamber on Tuesday projected a 15%-20% increase in 2021 revenues compared with 2020, when revenues for clothing generated by Italian fashion houses plunged by nearly a quarter to 51.5 billion euros ($63 billion) due to the effects of the pandemic.