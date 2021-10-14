Armed clash erupts in Beirut in protest against blast judge

A journalist with The Associated Press saw one man open fire with a pistol during the protest, as well as gunmen shooting in the direction of protesters from the balcony of a building. At least two men were seen injured and bleeding. The army deployed heavily and sent patrols to the area to search for the gunmen, following the exchanges of gunfire between the Muslim and Christian sides of the capital.

In a statement, Prime Minister Najib Mikati appealed for calm and urged people “not to be dragged into civil strife.”

Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrates that had been improperly stored at a port warehouse detonated on August 4, 2020, killing at least 215 people, injuring thousands and destroying parts of nearby neighborhoods. It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and has further devastated the country already roiled by political divisions and unprecedented economic and financial meltdown.

Bitar, the second judge to lead the complicated investigation, has come up against formidable opposition from Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group and its allies who accuse him of singling out politicians for questioning, most of them allied with Hezbollah.

None of Hezbollah’s officials have so far been charged in the 14-month-old investigation.

The armed clash could derail the country’s month-old government even before it begins tackling Lebanon’s unprecedented economic crisis.

A Cabinet meeting was canceled Wednesday after Hezbollah demanded urgent government action against the judge. One Hezbollah-allied minister said he and other Cabinet members would stage a walkout if Bitar isn’t removed.

Caption Lebanese army soldiers patrol near the Justice Palace as supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups protest against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla

Caption Policemen stand guard inside the Justice Palace as supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups protest against Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating last year's deadly seaport blast, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Credit: Hussein Malla Credit: Hussein Malla