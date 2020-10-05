Armenia and Azerbaijan clash as Iran works on peace plan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said that while Nagorno-Karabakh's army “confidently controls the situation” in some areas where fighting is going on, it is “very difficult” in other areas.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in turn, accused Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan. Ganja, the country's second-largest city far outside the conflict zone, also was “under fire,” officials said.

Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to Azeirbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, tweeted that Armenian forces attacked “densely populated civilian areas" in Ganja, Barda, Beylagan and other towns “with missiles and rockets."

Armenia's Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations of attacks being launched from Armenia's territory as a “disinformation campaign” by Azerbaijan.

Vahram Poghosyan, spokesman for Nagorno-Karabakh's leader, warned via a Facebook post that the territory's forces would target military facilities in Azerbaijani cities in response to strikes on Stepanakert and Shushi, another town in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fighting erupted Sept. 27 and has killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the conflict. Both sides have accused each other of expanding the hostilities beyond Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh officials have said nearly 200 servicemen on their side have died in the clashes since then. Eighteen civilians have been killed and more than 90 others wounded. Azerbaijani authorities haven’t given details about military casualties, but said 24 civilians were killed and 124 others were wounded.

Nagorno-Karabakh was a designated autonomous region within Azerbaijan during the Soviet era. It claimed independence from Azerbaijan in 1991, about three months before the Soviet Union’s collapse. A full-scale war that broke out in 1992 killed an estimated 30,000 people.

By the time the war ended in 1994, Armenian forces not only held Nagorno-Karabakh itself but also substantial areas outside the territory borders.

Aliyev has repeatedly said Armenia’s withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh is the sole condition to end the fighting.

Armenian officials allege Turkey is involved in the conflict on the side of Azerbaijan and is sending fighters from Syria to the region. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said “a cease-fire can be established only if Turkey is removed from the South Caucasus.”

Turkey's government has denied sending arms or foreign fighters, while publicly siding with Azerbaijan.

On a trip to Ankara, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-country military alliance is “deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities,” and urged Turkey to help end the fighting.

“I expect Turkey to use its considerable influence to calm tensions,” Stoltenberg told reporters after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who reiterated calls for Armenia to withdraw from the region.

“Everyone, and especially NATO, must make a call for Armenia to withdraw from these territories, in line with international laws, U.N. Security Council resolutions and Azerbaijan’s territorial and border integrity,” Cavusoglu said.

The Foreign Ministry of Iran, which has nearly 760 kilometers (470 miles) of border with Azerbaijan and a short border with Armenia, said it is working on a peace plan.

Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh did not elaborate but said Iran is talking to all related parties.

“Iran has prepared a plan with a specific framework containing details after consultations with both sides of the dispute, Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as regional states and neighbors, and will pursue this plan," he said.

Khatibzadeh also warned both sides against expanding the hostilities into Iranian territory.

“Any aggression against the borders of the Islamic Republic, even inadvertently, is a very serious red line for the Islamic Republic that should not be crossed," he said.

Since the beginning of the conflict, stray mortar shells have injured a child and damaged some buildings in rural areas in northern Iran, near the border with Azerbaijan.

In this image taken from video released by Armenian Defense Ministry on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, anArmenian soldier carries a box of ammunition at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Armenian military officials on Monday reported missile strikes hitting Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994. (Armenian Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Fire burns in a residential area after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The clashes erupted on Sept. 27 and have killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the decades-old conflict over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. (Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Aram Kirakosyan Credit: Aram Kirakosyan

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrive for a joint press conference after their talks in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Stoltenberg said the 30-country military alliance is "deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities " between Azerbaijan and Armenia and he urged Turkey to help end the fighting. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speak to the media after their talks in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Stoltenberg said the 30-country military alliance is "deeply concerned by the escalation of hostilities " between Azerbaijan and Armenia and he urged Turkey to help end the fighting. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

People remove the debris from destroyed buildings in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan, near the border with Armenia, after shelling by Armenian forces that killed two people and wounded several others, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Turkey's foreign ministry has condemned an attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city and said the attack was proof of Armenia's disregard for law. (DHA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Men look at the damage in a residential area after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The clashes erupted on Sept. 27 and have killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the decades-old conflict over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

Damage in a residential area after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, Azerbaijan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The clashes erupted on Sept. 27 and have killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the decades-old conflict over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. (David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter PAN Photo via AP) Credit: David Ghahramanyan Credit: David Ghahramanyan

People look at a destroyed historical building in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan, near the border with Armenia, after shelling by Armenian forces that killed two people and wounded several other, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Turkey's foreign ministry has condemned an attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city and said the attack was proof of Armenia's disregard for law. (DHA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man shows fragments of the projectile which he found at destroyed houses following a shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Terter, Azerbaijan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has continued on Sunday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan's second largest city coming under attack. Azerbaijani officials said Sunday that Armenian forces attacked the city of Ganja. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

A man shows fragments of the projectile which he found at destroyed houses following a shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Terter, Azerbaijan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has continued on Sunday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan's second largest city coming under attack. Azerbaijani officials said Sunday that Armenian forces attacked the city of Ganja. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov