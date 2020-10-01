Armenia says it shot down Azerbaijani drone near capital

Two Le Monde reporters were wounded in morning shelling in the town of Martuni, the newspaper said. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said they were being taken to a hospital and accused Azerbaijan of bombarding the region.

A cameraman with the Armenia TV channel and a reporter with the Armenian 24News outlet also were injured in the Martuni shelling, Armenian officials said. It was unclear how badly the four journalists were hurt. A Russian journalist with the independent Dozhd TV channel was reported to have reached a bomb shelter safely.

The clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan that has been controlled by Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war a quarter-century ago. Fighting has continued unchecked since then, killing dozens and leaving scores wounded. Armenian and Azerbaijani forces blame each other for continuing attacks.

The two ex-Soviet nations have been locked for decades in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, where a separatist war was fought in the early 1990s, ending in 1994 — three years after the breakup of the Soviet Union. The 4,400-square-kilometer (1,700-square-mile) enclave in the Caucasus Mountains, roughly the size of the U.S. state of Delaware, lies 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Armenian border.

Soldiers backed by Armenia occupy the region as well as some Azerbaijani territory outside of it.

The president of Azerbaijan said Armenia’s withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh was the sole condition to end the fighting. Armenian officials claim Turkey is involved in the conflict, allegedly sending fighters from Syria to the region and deploying Turkish F-16 fighter jets to assist Azerbaijnai forces.

Turkey has publicly supported Azerbaijan in the conflict and said it would provide assistance if requested but denies sending in foreign mercenaries or arms.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said a civilian was killed and two were wounded when Azerbaijan fired on the town of Shatvan in Armenian territory.

Continued fighting in the turbulent region prompted calls for a cease-fire from around the globe and raised concerns of a broader conflict potentially involving other regional powers.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue in a phone call Wednesday night and both “share concern about the sending of Syrian mercenaries by Turkey to Nagorno-Karabakh." Macron's office did not elaborate.

Macron later told reporters in Brussels that “we have information today that we're confident in” that Syrian fighters have been deployed to Azerbaijan. “It's a very serious new development that also changes the balance of things,” he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed concern over reports about “militants from illegal armed groups" from Syria and Libya being sent to the conflict zone in Nagorno-Karabakh. It didn’t provide further details, but in a statement urged the “leadership of the states concerned to take effective measures to prevent the use of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict.”

Macron said he and Putin urged restraint and agreed upon the need for a joint effort toward a cease-fire, as part of international mediation efforts for Nagorno-Karabakh led by Russia, France and the U.S.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Turkey's alleged involvement in the conflict, but said that “any statements about military support for one of the (opposing) sides” can provoke further escalation of tensions in the region.

“We believe that any participation of third countries in this confrontation can also have extremely negative consequences," Peskov said.

Associated Press writers Angela Charlton in Paris and Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed.

In this photo taken from video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, an unmanned aerial vehicle flies over a site where Azerbaijan's forces attack the Armenian army's artillery gun during fighting in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan that has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since the end of a separatist war a quarter-century ago. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo taken from video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Azerbaijan's forces attack Armenian army's artillery gun during fighting in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan that has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since the end of a separatist war a quarter-century ago. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man walks past a house destroyed by shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Agdam, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan that has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since the end of a separatist war a quarter-century ago. Fighting has continued unchecked since then, killing dozens and leaving scores wounded. Armenian and Azerbaijani forces blame each other for continuing attacks. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

Shrapnel holes are seen in a fence in Hadrut province of self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Two French and two Armenian journalists have been injured in the South Caucasus separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces this week marked the biggest escalation in years of a decades-old conflict. (Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Karo Sahakyan Credit: Karo Sahakyan

A local resident holds his granddaughter in the Hadrut province of self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Two French and two Armenian journalists have been injured in the South Caucasus separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces this week marked the biggest escalation in years of a decades-old conflict. (Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Karo Sahakyan Credit: Karo Sahakyan

A damaged house after an Azerbaijan forces artillery attack in the town of Martuni, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Two French and two Armenian journalists have been injured in the South Caucasus separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces this week marked the biggest escalation in years of a decades-old conflict. (Areg Balayan /ArmGov PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Areg Balayan Credit: Areg Balayan

An unexploded projectile of multiple rocket launcher stuck into land near a settlement in self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Two French and two Armenian journalists were injured Thursday in the area of heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. (Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP) Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan Credit: Hayk Baghdasaryan

A man stands in a yard of a destroyed house damaged by shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Agdam, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan that has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since the end of a separatist war a quarter-century ago. Fighting has continued unchecked since then, killing dozens and leaving scores wounded. Armenian and Azerbaijani forces blame each other for continuing attacks. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

A mannequin inside a shop damaged by shelling during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Agdam, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan that has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since the end of a separatist war a quarter-century ago. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

In this photo provided by the Azerbaijan's Presidential Press Office, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva visit the Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Defence Ministry to meet with Azeri service members, who were wounded during clashes over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh has continued as statements from both sides indicating that the flare-up of a decades-old conflict that has killed dozens of people this week was no closer to an end. (Azerbaijani Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A local resident holds a warhead body that he founded in his yard after an Azerbaijan artillery attack in Hadrut province of self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Two French and two Armenian journalists have been injured in the South Caucasus separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces this week marked the biggest escalation in years of a decades-old conflict. (Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Karo Sahakyan Credit: Karo Sahakyan

Ethnic Armenian Rosa reacts after her house was damaged during shelling in the town of Martuni, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and left scores of others wounded. (AP Photo/Karen Mirzoyan) Credit: Karen Mirzoyan Credit: Karen Mirzoyan

Protestors wave EU flags and hold signs outside of an EU summit meeting in Brussels to demonstrate in support of Armenia and against the war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where deadly new fighting has erupted in recent days between Armenian and Azerbaijani military forces, has been in a tense limbo since a 1994 truce. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Ethnic Armenians volunteer recruits gather at a center where they receive their uniforms and weapons before being dispatched to the frontline near Hadrut, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and left scores of others wounded. (AP Photo/Karen Mirzoyan) Credit: Karen Mirzoyan Credit: Karen Mirzoyan

Young volunteers help soldiers to clean Kalashnikovs guns with preservative grease near Hadrut, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that has killed dozens and left scores of others wounded. (AP Photo/Karen Mirzoyan) Credit: Karen Mirzoyan Credit: Karen Mirzoyan