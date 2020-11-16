Armenian FM resigns amid turmoil over Nagorno-Karabakh truce

Pashinian said during an online news conference earlier Monday that there had been offers to cede Azerbaijani regions Armenia controlled around Nagorno-Karabakh and the city of Shusha, which is strategically located near the territory's capital Stepanakert.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Naghdalyan quickly retorted on Facebook that giving up Shusha was never on the agenda “at any stage” of the peace negotiations.

The exchange and the ensuing resignation of Mnatsakanyan, who has held the post since May 2018, may indicate that the political crisis in Armenia is deepening. It comes as 17 opposition parties and their supporters continue to demand Pashinian's ouster, with thousands of people regularly taking to the streets of Armenia's capital. On Monday, crowds gathered in Yerevan for another rally.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Heavy fighting that flared up on Sept. 27 marked the biggest escalation in over a quarter-century, killing hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

A Russian-brokered truce last week halted the violence after several failed attempts to establish a lasting cease-fire. The agreement came two days after Azerbaijan, which had made significant advances, announced that it had seized Shusha.

Russian peacekeepers have started to deploy to the region — a total of 1,960 of them are to be sent in under a five-year mandate. Russia's Defense Ministry reported Monday that the peacekeepers accompanied around 1,200 people returning to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia since Saturday.

At the same time, many ethnic Armenians have been leaving territories that will be handed over to Azerbaijan, with some setting their houses on fire in a bitter farewell and digging up the graves of their relatives in order to rebury their remains in Armenia.

Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

Ethnic Armenians carry a coffin with a body of their relative Sergei Gabrilyan, dug out of the grave, to take his remains to Armenia and rebury, in Kalbajar in separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. It is unclear when any civilians might try to settle in Karvachar, which will now be known by its Azeri name Kalbajar, or elsewhere. Armenians who are going to leave separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh dig up the remains of their ancestors to bring them from the territory, which is to be handed over to Azerbaijanis. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

In this photo provided by the Armenian Prime Minister Press Service via PAN Photo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian answers to questions during his meeting with members of the National Assembly in Yerevan, Armenia, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Tigran Mehrabyan, Armenian Prime Minister Press Service/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan

