Armenian PM urges forming more volunteer units amid conflict

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said that to end hostilities, the Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh. He has insisted that Azerbaijan has the right to reclaim its territory by force after nearly three decades of international mediation have yielded no progress.

Russia, the U.S. and France co-chair the so-called Minsk Group, set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the 1990s to mediate the conflict.

After two failed attempts to broker a truce, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hosted his counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan for another round of separate talks on Wednesday. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the talks focused on “urgent issues related to the previously reached cease-fire agreements.”

On Friday, the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers are scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington. Last week Pompeo said Washington was making diplomatic efforts to help achieve a sustainable settlement to the conflict and called on both countries to “implement their agreed-upon commitments to a cease-fire.”

Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Aida Sultanova in London contributed to this report.

A man walks past fragments of an Azerbaijan's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) downed near Stepanakert, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

People stand near a tail of a multiple rocket 'Smerch' after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery in Stepanakert, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, meets with Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan pose for media during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, meets with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov pose for media during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gestures as he addresses the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.