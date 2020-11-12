Armenians protest Nagorno-Karabakh truce terms for a 3rd day

Late in the evening, lawmakers called an emergency session of parliament to consider Pashinian's dismissal but didn't have a quorum to follow through with it. Pashinian’s faction holds 88 of 132 seats in parliament, and its members didn't show up.

Armenian authorities said Thursday they detained 10 opposition politicians on charges of fomenting mass unrest. Naira Zograbyan, a member of the Prosperous Armenia opposition party, said at Thursday's rally that those detained were political prisoners and expressed concern about further crackdowns on the opposition.

Crowds of people marched through the center of Yerevan and denounced Pashinian, chanting “Nikol, go away!” and “Nikol the traitor!” Over 60 people were detained, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Heavy fighting that flared up on Sept. 27 marked the biggest escalation in over a quarter-century, killing hundreds and possibly thousands of people.

Several cease-fires in the past six weeks failed to halt the violence, but the current agreement appeared to be holding, with neither side reporting any more fighting since it came into force.

The truce came days after Azerbaijan pushed deeper into Nagorno-Karabakh and took control of the city of Shushi, strategically positioned on heights overlooking the regional capital of Stepanakert.

While Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev called the agreement a “glorious victory,” Pashinian insisted in a series of video statements that he had no other choice. On Thursday, he said he signed the pact after the military reported that “the war urgently needs to be stopped,” and the separatist leader of Nagorno-Karabakh told him that “we could lose Stepanakert in a matter of hours.”

Under the agreement, Russia began to deploy peacekeepers to the region — a total of 1,960 of them are to move in under a five-year mandate.

Turkey, which threw its weight behind Azerbaijan in the conflict and sought to play a more prominent role in the peace process, will be involved in monitoring the cease-fire.

Russian and Turkish defense ministers signed a memorandum Wednesday to create a joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan — a move announced earlier this week by Aliyev.

At the same time Russian officials underscored that Ankara's involvement will be limited to the work of the center on Azerbaijani soil, and Turkish peacekeepers will not go to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The center will operate remotely, using technical means of control, including drones, to determine the situation on the ground in Karabakh and determine which side is observing and which is violating the cease-fire," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

__

Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed.

A police officer guards as people gather in a street during a protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

In this photo provided by the Armenian Prime Minister Press Service via PAN Photo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian bows during his address to the nation in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Pashinian said in a series of video statements on his Facebook page that it was "extremely painful for me personally and for our people," calling the situation a "catastrophe." (Tigran Mehrabyan, Armenian Prime Minister Press Service/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan

In this photo provided by the Armenian Prime Minister Press Service via PAN Photo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian addresses the nation in Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Pashinian said in a series of video statements on his Facebook page that it was "extremely painful for me personally and for our people," calling the situation a "catastrophe." (Tigran Mehrabyan, Armenian Prime Minister Press Service/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan

Russian air-force cargo plane Ilyushin Il-76 MD flies over Yerevan, Armenia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. More than a dozen planes carrying Russian peacekeepers headed for Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, hours after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to halt fighting over the separatist region and amid signs this cease-fire would hold where others hadn't. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

This photo made from the footage provided by Russian Defense Ministry press service on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, shows Russian military vehicles enter Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Dozens of Russian peacekeepers destined for Nagorno-Karabakh have begun deploying hours after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to halt fighting over the separatist region. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited