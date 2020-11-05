Army Corps reconsidering permit for $9.4B plastics complex

Environmental and community groups sued to overturn the permit, saying the Corps took only a cursory look at probable environmental effects of the complex called The Sunshine Project after the nearby Sunshine Bridge.

Thursday was the deadline for the government's reply to a request for Judge Randolph Moss to decide the case against the Corps without a full trial.

The Justice Department instead asked him to hold off on further proceedings while the Corps reevaluates parts of the environmental review under the Clean Water Act.

“It's kind of a wild turn,” said Julie Teel Simmonds, a senior attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, which filed the lawsuit for itself, Rise St. James and two other groups.

She said the motion indicated the permit had been suspended, although FG LA spokesman Jim Harris said it was not. The Corps declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Simmonds said the entire environmental assessment should be thrown out. “We’ll be pushing for more specifics on what exactly this new review is going to entail and what the process will be," she said. “I think the public needs a chance to weigh in."

The plaintiffs, including Healthy Gulf and the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, argued in their request for summary judgment that the Corps simply accepted Formosa's assessments of its environmental impacts.

“The plant would pollute a predominantly Black community, disturb unmarked burial sites of enslaved people, degrade wetlands and add to the ocean plastic pollution crisis,” the Center's statement Wednesday said.

The state and parish have offered FG LA about $1.5 billion in tax breaks. Construction is expected to take about a decade.

FG LA has been doing site preparation. Opponents tried to stop it but in July both sides agreed that such work could continue until Feb. 1 as long as wetlands and five known or possible gravesites of enslaved people were excluded.

