Arrest made in break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion

Police in Brookline, just outside Boston, responded to the home around 6 a.m. after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.

Officers found 34-year-old Zanini Cineus lying on a couch in the basement while no one was home. Brady and his family moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.