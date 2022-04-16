Arrests in shooting from SUV in which Cowboy was riding

Joseph “found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent,” Sorrels said, and that he apologizes "for being anywhere near this type of incident.”

Jones and English were jailed Saturday in Dallas. Jail records do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

The Cowboys selected Joseph, the former LSU and Kentucky star, in the second round of last year's NFL draft.

In a statement, Cowboys officials said they were aware “of the tragic incident” and in contact with Dallas police and the NFL office.

In a statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, “The matter is under review of the league’s personal conduct policy.”