Arrests in western Mexico set off destruction in 2 states

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not identify those arrested Tuesday in Jalisco state, but said soldiers had confronted criminals, including “bosses,” at a “meeting of two gangs.” There was a shootout, arrests and then “this provoked protests of burned vehicles, not only in Jalisco, but also in Guanajuato,” he said.

Images circulated on social media showed men commandeering cars and buses and setting them on fire in the middle of roadways. Others showed burned out convenience stores.