Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

Zinchenko and Jesus both joined from Manchester City in the offseason while Saliba was signed in 2019 but spent the last three seasons on loan in his native France. The center back looked composed and confident in his league debut, making key interventions and blocks as Palace chased an equalizer.

Arsenal also needed two good saves from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to maintain the lead.

Ramsdale first reacted quickly to palm away a close-range header from Odsonne Edouard in the 42nd minute, then got down low to block a shot from Eberechi Eze in the 54th.

For Arsenal, it made for a much better start to the season than last year, when it also opened the campaign on a Friday night but fell to at promoted Brentford 2-0 and went on to lose the next two games as well.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Arsenal players celebrate after Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton Combined Shape Caption Arsenal players celebrate after Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton

Combined Shape Caption Crystal Palace's Nathaniel Clyne, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton Combined Shape Caption Crystal Palace's Nathaniel Clyne, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton