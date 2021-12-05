Artist whose studio where Michigan parents found cooperating

Sikora, 65, has not been charged, but Detroit police have said the Crumbleys “were aided in getting into the building,” and that a person who helped them may also face charges. Detroit police did not have further information Sunday.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe confirmed Sunday that Sikora’s attorney had reached out and authorities were setting up an interview.

Sikora, a Polish-born American artist who lives in Oakland County, has been in the country for years, Dass said. His work, largely murals, can be found around the Detroit area, including on homes and businesses.

Six students and a teacher were also injured in Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

On Friday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald's office made the rare decision to file charges against Ethan Crumbley's parents. Prosecutors accused them of failing to intervene on the day of the shooting despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — "blood everywhere" — that was found at their son's desk. They could each face up to 15 years in prison.

The Crumbleys committed “egregious” acts, from buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to their son to resisting his removal from school when they were summoned a few hours before Tuesday's shooting, McDonald alleged.

Defense attorneys for the Crumbleys have argued that they never intended to flee and had made plans to meet their lawyers Saturday morning.

School district officials have said a third party will investigate the events at Oxford High School that occurred before the shooting. On Sunday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office could conduct the probe.

Caption An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy, left, and an Oxford police officer search the grounds outside of the Crumbley residence while seeking James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Oxford, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Caption An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy, left, and an Oxford police officer search the grounds outside of the Crumbley residence while seeking James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Oxford, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) Credit: Jake May Credit: Jake May

