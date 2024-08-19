Aryna Sabalenka wins first title since Australian Open, beating Jessica Pegula at Cincinnati

Aryna Sabalenka won her first title since the Australian Open in January, beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 in the Cincinnati Open

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JEFF WALLNER – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
X

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka won her first title since the Australian Open in January, beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-5 in the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

Sabalenka, who moved up a spot to No. 2 in the rankings before the match, didn't lose a set en route to her 15th WTA title. She had never gotten past the semifinals at Cincinnati, losing three times in that round.

The 26-year-old Sabalenka can now be considered a favorite at the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 26 in New York. The Belarusian missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury, then returned to the tour at Washington two weeks ago.

In the men's final, top-ranked Jannik Sinner was set to face Frances Tiafoe on Monday night.

Against Pegula, Sabalenka took 17 minutes to build a 4-1 lead in the first set.

Pegula, who double-faulted five times, broke serve for the first time to tie the second set at 5-all, but Sabalenka won the next two games to finish off the 1-hour, 14-minute match.

The sixth-ranked Pegula had a challenging road to the final. After defending her title at Toronto, the American played two matches on Friday because of weather-related postponements and had three matches go three sets. Her time on the court exceeded Sabalenka's by more than two hours entering the final.

Sabalenka joined top-ranked Iga Swiatek as the only players with 10 or more WTA titles since 2020. She beat Swiatek in the Cincinnati semis.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

In Other News
1
George Santos pleads guilty, acknowledging lies and blaming ambition...
2
Trump is visiting battleground states this week as he struggles to...
3
Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester holds Tottenham to...
4
Mexico federal court employees strike over judicial changes requiring...
5
The Latest: Protests kick off as Democrats ready for Night 1 of the DNC
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top