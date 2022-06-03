As COVID retreats, dragon boat tradition back in south China

While travel restrictions, testing requirements, quarantines and mask mandates remain, the country is gradually emerging from its hard-line “zero-COVID" policy that has throttled the domestic economy and severely constricted global supply chains.

Guangzhou native June He said it was a relief to finally be able to enjoy the festival again after the cancellations of the previous two years.

“I feel particularly excited and happy,” said He, who was among the spectators watching the crews from Panting village compete in the carefully-decorated boats as long as 38 meters (125 feet).

Wang Haoran, a tourist from Inner Mongolia in China's far north, said he'd only ever experienced the festival through books and television.

“I wasn’t able to get a sense of the magnificence of the event," Wang said.

The dragon boat tradition dates back 500 years, and residents a century ago began displaying the boats as works of folk art and craftmanship.

The return of dragon boat festivities also delighted small businesses in the area.

“It’s good for various parties, including tourists. There will be lively scenes here again,” said Ji Tuhui, the owner of a small bakery selling traditional Cantonese pastries.

While business has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, Friday's dragon boat performance brought tourists and their spending money, Ji said.

“This is an unforgettable experience. But it’s OK. We were able to hold this event under such strict conditions,” he said.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the festival featured boat displays, not races.

