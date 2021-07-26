As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

At the Loma Livestock auction in western Colorado, sales were bustling earlier this month even though its peak season isn’t usually until the fall when most calves are ready to be sold. Fueling the action are ranchers eager to unload cattle while prices are still strong.

“Everybody is gonna be selling their cows, so it’s probably smarter now to do it while the price is up before the market gets flooded,” said Buzz Bates, a rancher from Moab, Utah who was selling 209 cow-calf pairs, or about 30% of his herd.

Bates decided to trim his herd after a fire set off by an abandoned campfire destroyed part of his pasture, curbing his ability to feed them.

Weather has long factored into how ranchers manage their livestock and land, but those choices have increasingly centered around how herds can sustain drought conditions, said Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of natural resources at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

“If it rained four inches, there wouldn’t be a cow to sell for five months,” said George Raftopoulos, owner of the auction house.

Raftopoulos says he encourages people to think twice before parting with their cows. Having to replace them later on might cost more than paying for additional hay, he said.

Culling herds can be an operational blow for cattle ranchers. It often means parting with cows selected for genetic traits that are optimal for breeding and are seen as long-term investments that pay dividends.

Jo Stanko, Jim’s wife and business partner, noted her cows were bred for their ability to handle the region’s temperature swings.

“We live in a very specialized place,” she said. “We need cattle that can do high and low temperatures in the same day.”

As the Stankos prepare to shrink their herd, they’re considering new lines of work to supplement their ranching income. One option on the table: offering hunting and fishing access or winter sleigh rides on their land.

The couple will know how many more cattle they’ll need to sell once they’re done storing hay in early September. They hope to cull just 10, but fear it could be as many as half the herd, or around 45 head.

Already, the family sold 21 head last year after a disappointing hay harvest. This year, the crop is even worse.

“With the heat, it’s burning up. I can’t cut it fast enough,” Jim Stanko said of the hay crop.

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment.

A sign hangs at an entrance to the Stanko Ranch, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Members of the third, fourth and fifth generations of the Stanko family currently work on the ranch, which includes about 90 head of cattle, but Jim Stanko says due to drought conditions this year, if he can't harvest enough hay to feed his cattle, he may need to sell off some of his herd. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

A pipe on the Stanko cattle ranch diverts water from the Woolery irrigation ditch, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Steamboat Springs, Colo. With the Yampa River approaching record low levels due to severe drought, ranchers are only able to use a third of their normal water supply, and Jim Stanko says if he can't harvest enough hay to feed his cattle, he may need to sell off some of his herd. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Cows stand near a salt lick on the Stanko Ranch, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Jim Stanko says due to drought conditions this year, if he can't harvest enough hay to feed his cattle, he may need to sell off some of his herd. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Cattle are sold at an auction at Loma Livestock, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Loma, Colo. Summer sales at the facility are bustling, even though the peak buying season isn't usually until fall, as some ranchers facing hay shortages and a severe drought are eager to unload cattle while prices are still strong. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Cattle are sold at an auction at Loma Livestock, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Loma, Colo. Summer sales at the facility are bustling, even though the peak buying season isn't usually until fall, as some ranchers facing hay shortages and a severe drought are eager to unload cattle while prices are still strong. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Fourth-generation cattle rancher Pat Stanko loads rounds of hay onto a trailer, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, on his ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Pat's father, Jim Stanko, said due to drought conditions this year, if the family can't harvest enough hay to feed their cattle, they may need to sell off some of their herd. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Jo Stanko, center, meets with her son Pat Stanko, right, and daughter-in-law Jan Stanko, left, to discuss their options for buying supplemental cattle feed, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at their ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Feed prices are high, and due to drought conditions this year, Jo's husband, Jim Stanko, says if the family can't harvest enough hay to feed their cattle, they may need to sell off some of their herd. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Rancher Jim Stanko cuts hay under a cloudy sky on his cattle ranch, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Later in the day, rain fell for a few minutes, but it wasn't enough to alleviate the severe drought conditions that Stanko says may force him to sell some of his herd. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Three generations of ranch owners are shown in a family photo album, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Stanko Ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Peter Stanko Sr., top right, started the ranch in 1907 as a grain operation, then his son Peter Stanko Jr., bottom left, moved to dairy and beef cattle, and currently, Jim Stanko, bottom right, runs it as a cow-calf beef cattle operation. Jim Stanko says due to drought conditions this year, if his family can't harvest enough hay to feed their cattle, they may need to sell off some of their herd. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Third-generation rancher Jim Stanko poses for a photo, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in front of his childhood home near Steamboat Springs, Colo., as he holds a picture of the home taken in 1937. The family now rents out the home for supplemental income to support their cattle ranch, which is being threatened by high feed prices and severe drought conditions that have affected hay harvest. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Rancher Jim Stanko holds a daily log of activities on his cattle ranch, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Steamboat Springs, Colo. A combination of drought conditions and extreme heat has led to a reduced hay crop across the West, and Stanko says that if he can't harvest enough hay to feed his cattle, he may need to sell off some of his herd. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Jo Stanko, who along with her husband, Jim Stanko, are third-generation cattle ranchers, poses for a photo next to a spring used to water cattle on their ranch, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Due to extreme drought conditions this year, Jim Stanko says he may have to sell some of their herd if he can't harvest enough hay to feed them. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Jo Stanko, who along with her husband, Jim Stanko, are third-generation cattle ranchers, watches a sudden afternoon rainstorm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, on their ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Due to extreme drought conditions this year, Jim Stanko says he may have to sell some of their herd if he can't harvest enough hay to feed them. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Jo Stanko, who along with her husband, Jim Stanko, are third-generation cattle ranchers, checks on some of their cattle as she drives on their ranch, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Due to extreme drought conditions this year, Jim Stanko says he may have to sell some of their herd if he can't harvest enough hay to feed them. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Cows graze on a field at the Stanko Ranch, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Jim Stanko says due to drought conditions this year, he may have to sell some of his herd if he can't harvest enough hay to feed them. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson

Rancher Jim Stanko removes part of a fence, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, as he works on his ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colo. Stanko says due to drought conditions this year, he may have to sell some of his herd if he can't harvest enough hay to feed them. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) Credit: Brittany Peterson Credit: Brittany Peterson