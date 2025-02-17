A's manager Mark Kotsay agrees to a deal that could keep him with the team through 2029

Kotsay and the Athletics announced Monday that they've agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season that includes a club option for 2029. The deal coincided with the team's first full-squad workout of spring training, and dozens of players and coaches were in attendance for the manager's news conference.

“I'm very humbled right now,” Kotsay said. “Outside of the day I married my wife, I think this is going to go down as one of the best days of my life. The opportunity has been given to me to lead this group forward.

"When I started this journey in 2022, as a manager, all I wanted was the chance to keep moving this forward and see this through.”

The 49-year-old Kotsay is in his fourth season with the Athletics and has led the team through a period of upheaval that's included a move from Oakland to Sacramento, California, where they will play at a minor league stadium for the next few seasons. The eventual plan is to end up in Las Vegas.

The A's had a 69-93 record last season, which was a 19-win improvement over a 112-loss season in 2023. The team appears to be on the rise with a young lineup that includes Brent Rooker, Shea Langeliers, Lawrence Butler and JJ Bleday.

Butler posed the first question of the news conference, cracking a joke by asking Kotsay how he felt about “all this talent being handed to you, where you don't really have to do too much.”

Kotsay and the players laughed, but it's true that optimism is high. The team is eyeing a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after having a 32-32 record following the All-Star break last season.

Rooker finalized a $60 million, five-year deal with the A's during the offseason while right-hander Luis Severino inked a $67 million, three-year contract, signaling that the normally frugal franchise was willing to open its wallet as it tries to compete in the AL West.

General manager David Forst said Kotsay's steady hand through the team's bittersweet final homestand in Oakland was one of many reasons he was pleased to give the manager an extension.

“I'm just so proud to have him represent our organization, be the face of this franchise to the public and deal with whatever comes in the next few years and into Vegas,” Forst said. “I'm so confident that Mark is the right guy. I'm thrilled he committed to being here.”

Kotsay originally had a three-year contract covering 2022-24 and in November 2023 the team exercised his 2025 option. Now the manager and former big league outfielder — who played for the Athletics from 2004-07 — has some job security as the team starts its tenure in Sacramento.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB