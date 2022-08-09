As Mexico's inflation hits 8.15%, families cut back

“We are going to become vegetarians out of necessity,” said Valadez.

Tinga, a traditional dish made of tomatoes, onions and chile with shredded chicken or beef, is now prohibitively expensive.

“Now my son asks me to make carrot tinga,” said Valadez.

Juana Pardo, a retiree who tries to make ends meet on an $82 per month supplementary pension program for the elderly, says “what I get from the government isn't enough any more.”

Pardo is buying some nopal cactus leaves, and has taken to eating more vegetables and beans instead of chicken and eggs, because of the prices. “There is nothing else I can do, if I can't make ends meet.”

The government has lifted import duties on 21 basic food items and has encouraged Mexicans to grow more food, but it is not clear how much that will help, in a world where high inflation has become generalized.

Combined Shape Caption A women shops for meat at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined Shape Caption A man shops for vegetables at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Mexico's annual inflation rate rose to 8.15% in July, driven largely by the rising price of food, according to government data released Tuesday. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano