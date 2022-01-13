As omicron surges, HealthCare.gov sign-up deadline arrives

President Joe Biden's administration is on track is to deliver robust enrollment numbers, but those gains could turn into a mirage if congressional Democrats remain stymied on Biden's social agenda package. Biden's coronavirus relief bill has been providing generous subsidy increases that benefit new and returning customers. The juiced-up assistance will go away at the end of this year without further congressional action.

“The determining factor in whether this is a lasting gain in enrollment is whether the subsidies are extended,” said Cynthia Cox, who follows health insurance trends at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “The biggest threat to enrollment would be if these subsidies expires.” Millions of people could see their monthly premiums double and deductibles would also shoot up.