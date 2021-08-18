A's RHP Bassitt out of hospital after being hit by liner

Bassitt's agency, Meister Sports Management, released a statement thanking the A's, White Sox and fans for their support and well wishes.

“Chris will be better than ever and back doing what he loves soon, and thanks everyone for their prayers and support,” the statement said. “Things like this remind us that in most ways we are of one heart and one mind.”

The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in victories.

Caption Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy runs to starting pitcher Chris Bassitt after Bassitt was hit in the head from a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

