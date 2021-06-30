As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay

The new approach to firefighter pay was laid out by by an administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to publicly discuss the plan before Biden's announcement.

The pay raise will come in the form of retention incentives and by providing additional bonuses to those working on the front lines. More experienced permanent firefighters could also be eligible for a 10% retention incentive. Temporary firefighters will be eligible to receive some incentive pay under the plan.

The official said the White House would work with Congress to pass legislation to permanently increase pay for federal firefighters.

The U.S. Forest Service and Interior Department combined to employ about 15,000 firefighters. Roughly 70% are full time and 30% are seasonal.

The official said the White House also would use the governors’ meeting to detail plans to extend seasonal hiring of firefighters, hire additional firefighters and add surge capacity by training and equipping more federal employees and military personnel to support wildland fire fighting efforts.

U.S. wildfire managers had been considering establishing more full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become increasingly a year-round problem in the West and pushing to make the jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits.

U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French testified last week before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that firefighters need more pay in recognition of the growing workload.

Associated Press writers Keith Ridler in Boise, Idaho, and Matthew Brown in Billings, Montana, contributed to this report.

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after returning from a trip to Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Flames from the Lava Fire burn along a ridge near U.S. Highway 97 and Big Springs Road north of Weed, Calif., on Monday, June 28, 2021. (Scott Stoddard/Grants Pass Daily Courier via AP) Credit: Scott Stoddard Credit: Scott Stoddard

The remains of vehicles at one of two garages that were burned in Church fire in downtown Kelseyville, Calif., Saturday, June 26. 2021. The National Weather Service said unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts of our ongoing drought. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Credit: Kent Porter Credit: Kent Porter