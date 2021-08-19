As winds calm, firefighters find hope battling French blaze

In the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, huge water-bombing planes could be seen swooping down to fill their bellies with water to dump across the flaming Riviera backcountry. Reinforcements to give firefighters on the ground periodic rests were coming in from elsewhere around France.

Wildfires this summer have left areas in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in smoldering ruins. In Greece on Thursday, hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters were battling a major wildfire decimating a pine forest for a fourth day northwest of the Greek capital.

The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Athens, has already burned through thousands of hectares and led to evacuation orders being issued for several villages in the area. Strong winds forecast for later in the day could complicate firefighting efforts.

Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires.

Caption A fireman walks back to his truck after fighting a fire near Le Luc, southern France, Wednesday, Aug.18, 2021.

