As wiretap claims rattle government, Greece bans spyware

In August, a top government aide and the country’s security chief resigned following revelations that Socialist politician Nikos Androulakis had been the subject of telephone surveillance by the NIS that the government insists had been legally sanctioned. Androulakis was later elected leader of Greece’s third largest party.

Reports followed in the news media that cell phones belonging to members of the cabinet as well as other senior officials and journalists may have been targeted with powerful Predator spyware.