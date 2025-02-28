Breaking: Intel again pushes back expected opening for semiconductor plant in central Ohio

Asensio double lifts Aston Villa into the FA Cup quarterfinals

Marco Asensio has scored a second-half brace to take Aston Villa into the FA Cup quarterfinals
Aston Villa's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — A clinical second half double from Marco Asensio took Aston Villa into the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time in a decade after beating plucky Cardiff City 2-0 on Friday.

Cardiff’s last win at Villa Park was in 1954 and the visitor never looked like ending that long drought. The home side was on top from the start and Cardiff goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was one of the busiest men on the park.

However, the Welsh club defended stoutly and it took Villa until the middle of the second half to finally get the goal its superiority deserved.

Asensio, the Spanish striker who signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, scored twice in Villa's 2-1 win over Chelsea last week and he continued to justify the faith of coach Unai Emery in only his third start for the club.

The big striker took a cut back from the left from Marcus Rashford and slotted home with his left foot.

Twelve minutes later, he did the same but this time from the right, steadying himself to take an Ollie Watkins pass and side-foot home.

“It was not an easy game,” Asensio told ITV. “We knew it was a difficult game. (I’m) very happy for the goals, for the win. We’re in the next round, that’s the most important.”

The other fifth-round ties will be played on Saturday and Sunday, followed by the draw for the quarterfinals.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, right, and Cardiff City's Yousef Salech challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Marco Asensio, centre, scores the opening goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, right, and Leon Bailey lies on the pitch after a challenge during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Marco Asensio, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Cardiff City's fan holds a mockup of the trophy during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford reacts during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans, right, and Cardiff City's Dylan Lawlor challenges for the ball during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cardiff City's Anwar Ei Ghazi, top, and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Aston Villa and Cardiff City at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Versace struts confident collection as rumors swirl that the Milan...
2
Zelenskyy leaves White House without signing minerals deal after Oval...
3
Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season for treatment and...
4
Times Square to host returns of Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in separate...
5
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows