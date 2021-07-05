Djokovic wins at Wimbledon for 50th major quarterfinal berth

Khachanov and Shapovalov joined Wimbledon's final eight for the first time, as did No. 7 Matteo Berrettini, who became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the quarterfinals by ousting Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Top-ranked Ash Barty also became a first-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist when she beat French Open champion Barbora Krejčíková 7-5, 6-3. Barty was troubled again by a shaky serve but saved eight of 10 break points and did manage an ace on match point to end Krejčíková's 15-match win streak.

Barty has yet to play her best in the tournament but is the favorite to claim her second Grand Slam title. The Australian won the 2019 French Open and was the Wimbledon girls singles champion in 2011.

“I love coming out here and test myself against the best in the world,” Barty told the crowd. “And there’s certainly no place I’d rather be at the moment.”

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by rallying past 2020 French Open champion Iga Świątek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Jabeur, seeded 21st, converted all seven-break point chances.

No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by defeating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. No. 8 Karolína Plíšková hit 10 aces and eliminated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3.

All 16 fourth-round matches for men and women were on the schedule to start the tournament’s second week.

