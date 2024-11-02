Ashton Jeanty, Maddux Madsen help No. 15 Boise State rout San Diego State 56-24

Madsen completed 24 of 32 passes without an interception for the Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West).

After Boise State scored on its first two possessions, A’Marion McCoy returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter. The Broncos made it three straight possessions with a TD midway through the second.

The Broncos' lone loss was a 37-34 setback at now-No. 1 Oregon on Sept. 7. They have won three straight against San Diego State (3-5, 2-1) for the first time.

Latrell Caples led Boise State in receiving with 90 yards and three TDs on six catches. Cameron Camper had four catches for 50 yards.

Marquez Cooper had 94 yards and a TD on 16 carries for San Diego State. Danny O’Neil threw for 155 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

Takeaways

San Diego State: Despite a disappointing start to the season, the Aztecs still have an opportunity to become bowl eligible.

Boise State: While Jeanty has been the team’s unquestionable star, the Broncos showed they’re not a one-trick pony on offense. Madsen, who commanded an offense that amassed 541 total yards, looked comfortable in the pocket and used his feet to extend plays and pick up critical yards in key moments in the first half.

Up next

San Diego State: Hosts New Mexico on Friday night.

Boise State: Hosts Nevada on Nov. 9.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP