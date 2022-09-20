Asia shares rise on US rally ahead of expected Fed rate hike

On Monday, Wall Street indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. It closed at 3,899.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 31,019.68 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8% to 11,535.02.

Technology stocks, retailers, banks and industrial companies helped lift the market. Apple rose 2.5%, Home Depot gained 1.6%, Bank of America rose 1.7% and United Airlines closed 3.3% higher.

Health care and real estate stocks fell, tempering gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer fell 1.3% and Welltower slid 2.2%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.94% from 3.87% late Friday. The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.49% from 3.45%.

Smaller company stocks also gained ground. The Russell 2000 closed 0.8% higher.

The U.S. market is coming off of its worst week in three months following a surprisingly hot report on inflation and big companies, including FedEx, warning about worsening trends in the economy.

Investors will get another update on the housing sector Wednesday when the National Association of Realtors releases August figures for sales of previously occupied homes.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed above 6% last week for the first time since the housing crash of 2008. The higher rates could make an already tight housing market even more expensive for American homebuyers.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 3 cents to $85.76 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 23 cents to $92.23 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 143.36 Japanese yen from 143.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.0029 from $1.0024.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https:/twitter.com/yurikageyama

