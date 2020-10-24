Asia Today: 2 Melbourne schools shut; Seoul tests hospitals

Three police officers were injured during the protests and one was taken to a hospital.

“Police are investigating an incident where several police horses were hit in the face with a flagpole by a man. Thankfully the horses were not injured during the assaults,” a police statement said.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea has reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus, mostly from the greater capital area where officials are scrambling to stem transmissions at hospitals and nursing homes. Figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the country’s caseload to 25,775, including 457 deaths. Among the 1,484 active cases, 60 are in serious condition. Fifty-nine of the new cases were reported from densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has emerged as the epicenter of the outbreak since summer. Hundreds of cases have been linked to a handful of hospitals and nursing homes. Officials are testing thousands of medical workers to stem infections. Eleven of the new cases were tied to international arrivals, including passengers from the United States, the Philippines and India.

A man wearing a face mask walks past near banners showing precaution against the coronavirus, at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. South Korea recorded its highest increase in coronavirus cases in more than 40 days on Friday as more infections were reported at hospitals and nursing homes. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Vendors arrange flowers at a wholesale flower market ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Bengaluru, India, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Credit: Aijaz Rahi Credit: Aijaz Rahi