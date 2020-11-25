Asia Today: 60 new army recruits infected in South Korea

In other developments in Asia and the Pacific:

— Tokyo’s governor on Wednesday asked bars and other places where alcohol is served to close earlier for three weeks to help prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections from turning explosive. Gov. Yuriko Koike said bars, karaoke outlets and restaurants serving alcohol in the city are being requested to close by 10 p.m. beginning Saturday until Dec. 17. “In order to prevent a further spread of infections and protect the lives of the residents of Tokyo, we are taking brief and intensive measures,” Koike said, asking for the business owners’ cooperation. Tokyo will provide 400,000 yen ($3,800) in compensation to those who fully cooperate with the effort, she said. The measures are Tokyo’s first since it made a similar request at the end of August to eateries, karaoke bars and other drinking places in central and downtown Tokyo during an earlier wave of infections.

— India has registered 44,376 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The latest increase has taken the total number of cases to 9.22 million, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. Deaths rose by 481, driving the total fatalities to 134,699. India’s confirmed daily toll has remained below 50,000 for a few weeks, after peaking in September. But several cities have witnessed a surge in cases, prompting some state governments to clamp additional restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. In Mumbai in southern India, travelers from New Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat will have to undergo mandatory coronavirus tests before entering the city. The three northern states are witnessing the latest surge in infections. The situation remains grim in New Delhi, which is recording the highest number of cases in the country. The capital is reporting nearly 100 deaths on average every day for the last two weeks.

— China says a fast-track arrangement for business-related travel with Japan will be launched on Nov. 30. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that the two governments agreed to facilitate business and other necessary exchanges. Details of the plan have not been publicly released. The two governments have been discussing a program that would allow travelers to engage in limited business activities during the 14-day quarantine period after arrival. Zhao said the program would support the resumption of work and production. Both countries are eager to rejuvenate their economic growth after virus-related slowdowns. China and Japan have also said that a fast-track system for students, interns and workers with long-term residence permits will start by the end of the month.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a back ally bar street Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 400 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus arrive at the train station in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus runs across a pedestrian crossing Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 400 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus waits at a pedestrian crosswalk Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 400 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A boy wearing a face mask for curbing the spread of coronavirus plays in the surf at a beach in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

A worker from Top Glove walks outside Top Glove factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Malaysia's Top Glove Corp., the world's largest maker of rubber gloves, says it expects a two to four-week delay in deliveries after more than 2,000 workers at its factories were infected by the coronavirus, raising the possibility of supply disruptions during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

Students wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus listen to their teacher during a class at Maharani College for Women in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. India has more than 9 million cases of coronavirus, second behind the United States. The southern state of Karnataka decided Monday not to reopen schools and pre-university colleges though institutes of higher education were opened last week. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Credit: Aijaz Rahi Credit: Aijaz Rahi

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Tokyo. The board reads "infection control measures, Short and intensive." (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 181626+0900 Credit: 181626+0900