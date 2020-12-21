Asia Today: Australia state report says quarantine bungled

Of Australia’s 908 deaths from COVID-19, 820 died in Victoria.

Police now provide security at Melbourne quarantine hotels. Victoria state by Monday had not recorded a case of community transmission in 52 days, and Melbourne Airport started accepting international arrivals this month for the first time since early July.

Meanwhile, the spread of an ongoing outbreak in Sydney’s northern beach suburbs appeared to be slowing. Of the 83 cases confirmed, only 15 were added in the past 24 hours.

That's half the previous day's increase, despite more than 38,000 people being tested in the latest day, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

She cautioned against assuming those numbers will continue to decline, saying: “In a pandemic, there is a level of volatility, so we’ll closely monitor what happens.”

All 15 new cases were linked to two live music revenues. The original infection is a U.S.-strain suspected to have leaked from Sydney hotel quarantine.

More than 250,000 Sydney residents in the northern beaches area are under a four-day lockdown until Wednesday. Berejiklian said what restrictions continue over Christmas will be reviewed on Wednesday.

All Australian states have imposed restrictions on travelers from Sydney and parts of New South Wales because of the outbreak.

People wait in a line at a COVID-19 testing station on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches are in a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 80. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

