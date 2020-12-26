Asia Today: Beijing tells residents to stay put for holidays

Lunar New Year is Feb. 12.

Separately, officials in the northeastern port city of Dalian said Friday that they had tested over 4.75 million people for the coronavirus after 24 confirmed infections this month.

Authorities have shut schools and all public spaces in five neighborhood divisions in Dalian, and only essential workers can leave their compounds to go to work.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea has reported another 1,132 coronavirus cases as the resurgence worsened over the Christmas week, putting pressure on the government to enforce stricter social distancing controls. The figures on Saturday brought the country’s caseload to 55,902 with 793 deaths. Around 780 of the new cases were from the greater capital area, home to 26 million people, where health workers discovered a large cluster in a huge Seoul prison with more than 500 inmates and workers. Transmissions in recent weeks have also been tied to hospitals, nursing homes, churches, restaurants and army units. After months of complacency, government officials restored some distancing restrictions in recent weeks after easing them to the lowest tier in October and are now clamping down on private gatherings, shutting down ski resorts, restricting hotel occupancy and setting fines for restaurants if they accept large groups. The government will hold a meeting on Sunday to determine whether to elevate distancing controls to the highest “Tier-3,” which could possibly shutter hundreds of thousands of non-essential businesses. Officials have resisted such action for weeks, saying it could unleash further shock on an already weak economy.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

People queue in line to wait for coronavirus testing while maintaining social distancing at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Hong Hyosik/Newsis via AP) Credit: Hong Hyosik Credit: Hong Hyosik

A medical worker wearing protective gear takes sample during a COVID-19 testing at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The letters read " Social Distancing." (Hong Hyosik/Newsis via AP) Credit: Hong Hyosik Credit: Hong Hyosik

Indian Christian boys wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus peep through the glass of the church as they are not allowed to attend the Christmas mass due to COVID-19 restrictions in Gauhati, India, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath

Indian Christians, many wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, line up to receive holy communion from the priest at a church on Christmas in Gauhati, India, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Credit: Anupam Nath Credit: Anupam Nath