Asia Today: S. Korea allows workers to squeeze extra doses

South Korea, which launched its public vaccination campaign on Friday, is administering the AstraZeneca shots to residents and workers at long-term care facilities and the Pfizer ones to front-line medical workers.

South Korea on Saturday reported another 405 coronavirus cases.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— Over 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Hong Kong on Saturday following a two-day delay due to export procedures, offering a second inoculation option for the city. The Pfizer-BioNTech shots will be offered to about 2.4 million eligible residents from priority groups such as those aged 60 and above and health care workers. About 70,000 residents who have registered for the vaccination program, which kicked off on Friday, will receive the shots developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac. The Sinovac vaccines were the first to arrive last week. Registration details for those wishing to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shots haven't been announced yet. Hong Kong has struck deals for a total of 22.5 million doses, with 7.5 million each from Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Fosun Pharma, which is delivering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The government has so far approved the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

— Sri Lanka's Health Ministry has decided to vaccinate everyone aged 30 and above in the high-risk areas of the capital Colombo and suburbs where COVID-19 cases are rising. There were 466 new cases in the last 24 hours. Sri Lankan began its inoculation drive in January starting with health workers. So far, more than 406,000 people have received their shots.

A medical worker receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the National Medical Center vaccination center in Seoul Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Song Kyung-Seok/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Song Kyung-Seok Credit: Song Kyung-Seok

Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan, fourth left, and Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip, fourth right, with Cathay Pacific and Fosun Pharma Co. representatives gesture after the delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Jerome Favre/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jerome Favre Credit: Jerome Favre

A Cathay Pacific cargo plane carrying Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines prepares to dock at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Jerome Favre/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jerome Favre Credit: Jerome Favre

Boxes of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines is unloaded from a Cathay Pacific cargo plane at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Jerome Favre/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jerome Favre Credit: Jerome Favre

Nurses prepare for the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the National Medical Center vaccination center in Seoul Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Song Kyung-Seok/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Song Kyung-Seok Credit: Song Kyung-Seok

Medical workers wait to receive the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the National Medical Center vaccination center in Seoul Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Song Kyung-Seok/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Song Kyung-Seok Credit: Song Kyung-Seok

Medical workers wait to receive the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the National Medical Center vaccination center in Seoul Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Song Kyung-Seok/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Song Kyung-Seok Credit: Song Kyung-Seok