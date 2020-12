Asia Today: S. Korea sees 686 new cases, 2nd-biggest spike

Officials have restored some of the restrictions in recent weeks, shutting down nightclubs and gyms and allowing restaurants to provide only deliveries and take-outs after 9 p.m., and could be forced to clamp down on economic activity further if the viral spread doesn’t slow.

In other developments in the region:

— Hong Kong is reimposing a ban on in-restaurant dining after 6 p.m. and closing gyms, beauty parlors and other businesses and public venues as it tries to get a grip on the latest surge of coronavirus infections in the territory. Restaurants may only provide takeout between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. and while open, must limit numbers of patrons to 50% of capacity. Enforcement of the new measures will begin Thursday and remain in effect for two weeks. Hong Kong has already limited public gatherings to just two people and closed bars and other entertainment venues. Hong Kong on Wednesday reported an additional 100 cases, bringing its two-week total to 1,274. Most are cases of local transmission and the origins of 303 remain unknown, according to the government’s Center for Health Protection. Hong Kong has reported a total of 7,075 cases, including 112 deaths. In mainland China, authorities reported an additional four cases detected in the southwestern city of Chengdu, where authorities have locked down some neighborhoods and ordered widespread testing to curb a new outbreak that now totals nine confirmed cases.

