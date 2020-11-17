Asia Today: South Korea tightens restrictions to fight virus

South Korea added 230 more virus cases on Tuesday, raising the country’s total to 28,998 since the pandemic began, including 494 deaths.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— India's number of new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours dropped to 29,164 new infections, continuing a downturn. The Health Ministry on Tuesday also reported 449 new fatalities, raising the overall death toll to 130,519. With nearly 8.9 million reported cases since the pandemic began, India is the second worst-hit country behind the U.S., but it has been witnessing a steady fall in daily cases. In the last 10 days, there have been fewer than 50,000 new cases every day. In New Delhi, however, the there is still concern about the number of new infections. The city reported 3,797 new coronavirus cases and 99 fatalities in the past 24 hours, fewer than last week’s daily average of nearly 7,000 cases. But health experts say the numbers in the capital have come down because fewer tests were conducted over the weekend.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, third from right, wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus salutes during a ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the Memorial Day for Martyred Ancestors in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Attendees wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pay their respects while maintaining social distancing during a ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the Memorial Day for Martyred Ancestors in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon