Asia Today: South Korea, Tokyo see record highs in new cases

More than 770 of the new infections were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, where new clusters are popping up from just about everywhere, including churches, hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, restaurants, army units and prisons.

Infections were also reported in other major cities, including Busan, Daejeon, Ulsan and Daegu.

Critics say the country let its guard down by easing social distancing to the lowest in October out of concerns about sluggish economic growth rates despite warnings of a viral surge during the winter, when people spend longer hours indoors.

The government restored some restrictions over the past weeks, such as shutting down nightclubs, halting in-person school classes and requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after 9 p.m.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Tokyo has reported 678 new cases of the coronavirus, a high for the Japanese capital, as Japan now struggles with another surge in the virus. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that the new cases bring the prefectural total to 48,668. Infections have been on the rise nationwide. Japan had more than 2,410 cases Tuesday for a national total of 184,042, including 2,688 deaths. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, apparently reluctant to further damage businesses already hit by the pandemic, has been slow to take steps. Last Friday, after repeated calls from experts, Suga finally announced plans to suspend the government’s travel promotion campaign nationwide from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 following a series of media surveys showing a sharp decline in his approval ratings.

— Sri Lankan authorities have reopened the island’s main fish market, which had been closed for two months. The Central Fish Market, located on the outskirts of the capital, Colombo, was closed in October after 49 traders there tested positive for the coronavirus. Fish sales dropped sharply after the outbreak at the market spread across the island nation. The number of cases centered at the fish market has risen to 26,774. While the fish market resumed operations on Wednesday, authorities said it would be limited to wholesale trade. Sri Lanka has seen a fresh outbreak of the virus since October when two clusters — one centered at a garment factory and the other at the fish market — emerged in Colombo and its suburbs. Another cluster surfaced at crowded prisons last month. So far, there have been 30,459 confirmed cases from the three clusters. Sri Lanka has reported a total of 34,104 cases, including 154 deaths.

A woman wearing a face mask by a park, which is taped for the social distancing measures and a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A park is taped for the social distancing measures and a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A park is deserted as it is taped off for the social distancing measures and a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A man wearing a face mask looks at a park, which is taped off for the social distancing measures and a precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under decorations for new year through the alley leading to Asakusa Sensoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

Visitors, wearing face masks, cover themselves with smoke from burning incense that is believed to have healing power at the Sensoji Temple in Tokyo, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

A delivery courier wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus carries a takeout food order at a shopping and office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein