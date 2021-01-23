Asia Today: Sri Lanka minister who drank potion is positive

Sri Lankans are used to taking both the regular medicine and indigenous alternative drugs to cure ailments.

Meanwhile on Saturday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced that Sri Lanka will receive the first stock of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India on Jan. 27.

He said India is giving this stock free of charge and his government is making arrangements to purchase more vaccines from India, China and Russia.

On Friday, Sri Lanka approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine amid warnings from doctors that front-line health workers should be quickly inoculated to prevent the medical system from collapsing. The vaccine was the first to be approved for emergency use in Sri Lanka.

The Health Ministry says the inoculation will begin by mid-February.

Sri Lanka has witnessed a fresh outbreak of the disease in October when two clusters — one centered on a garment factory and the other on the main fish market — emerged in Colombo and its suburbs.

Sri Lanka has reported 52,964 cases with 278 fatalities.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the town where people lined up for the syrup was Kegalle.

___

