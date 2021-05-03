Asian American business leaders seek to fight discrimination

The Asian American Foundation says its giving will focus on three areas: supporting organizations and leaders who are measuring and challenging violence against Asian American and Pacific Islanders; developing a common data standard that tracks violence and hate incidents; and helping create K-12 and college curriculums that “reflect the history of Asian American and Pacific Islanders as part of the American story.”

It has already made some grants. Before its launch, the foundation contributed a total of $3 million to Asian Americans Advancing Justice, National Asian American Women’s Forum and Stop AAPI Hate, a group that has reported an increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans in several cities across the U.S. since March 2020.

Asian American and Pacific Islander communities “need systemic change to ensure we are better supported, represented, and celebrated across all aspects of American life,” said the foundation's President Sonal Shah, who previously served as a deputy assistant to former President Barack Obama. She added in a statement that the foundation ”plans to spark that systemic change and help fundamentally transform AAPI empowerment and support well into the future.”

The group, whose founding advisory council included CNN hosts Lisa Ling, Fareed Zakaria, basketball player Jeremy Lin and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, will kick off on Tuesday by hosting a virtual event called “Claiming Power: The Future of Asian Americans." Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are scheduled to speak.

