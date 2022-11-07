Global benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

Speculation about a possible relaxation of China's zero-COVID strategy has had a huge impact on markets. On Monday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 2.7% to 16,595.91 and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% to 3,077.85.

There has been no official confirmation in China of a major change.

“Over the weekend, Beijing has dashed hopes of China re-opening in the horizon, by reasserting of zero-COVID policies. And this could induce fresh caution,” Tan Boon Heng at Mizuho Bank in Singapore said in a report.

In the U.S., Tuesday's election will decide control of Congress and key governorships. History suggests the party in power may suffer significant losses in the midterms, and decades-high inflation has become a significant issue for the Democrats.

Analysts say regional markets may take a wait-and-see approach ahead of the U.S. mid-term vote.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.2% to finish at 27,527.64. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 6,933.70. South Korea's Kospi gained nearly 1.0% to 2,371.79.

Shares rose in Taiwan and but edged lower in India.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.02 to $91.59 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 86 cents to $97.71 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 147.17 Japanese yen from 146.92 yen. The euro rose to 99.61 cents from 99.60 cents.

